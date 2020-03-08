Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath over hoardings by UP govt featuring anti-CAA protesters

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over hoardings with names, addresses, and photos of those who were accused of violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • Updated: 08-03-2020 09:51 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over hoardings with names, addresses, and photos of those who were accused of violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).The hoardings were put up at prominent intersections in Lucknow. Cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Priyanka alleged that the BJP government in the state has started considering themselves above the Constitution.

"The attitude of the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh is such that the head of the government and the officials, who are following his footsteps have started considering themselves above the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar," the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi. She asserted that the High Court has told the government that the said officials are not above the Constitution and their's accountability will be fixed.

"The High Court has told the government that you are not above the Constitution. Your accountability will be fixed," she wrote further. Priyanka's response comes after the Allahabad High Court has decided to hear the case related to hoardings put up by Uttar Pradesh government at 10 am on Sunday, despite it being a holiday.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the court of Chief Justice Govind Mathur has summoned the District Magistrate and Divisional Police Commissioner of Police of Lucknow in this case.On Thursday, the district administration put up hoardings with photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city.The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year.Activist Deepak Kabir has said that the hoardings put up by the government bearing names of anti-CAA protesters is creating an atmosphere of fear. He said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere."It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk," Kabir told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza alleged that people whose names are put up in hoardings destroyed public properties. "Photos have been put off those people who tried to create unrest under the garb of the Citizenship Amendment Act. They harmed people of the state and tried to destroy public properties. Now damages will be recovered from them," he said.Former IPS SR Darapuri termed the administration's action as 'unconstitutional' and said that the government is trying to defame protesters. (ANI)

