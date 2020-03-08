Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's Day: Seven women achievers share their stories through PM's social media accounts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 18:37 IST
Women's Day: Seven women achievers share their stories through PM's social media accounts

In a unique social media initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over his accounts on various platforms to seven woman achievers from different fields to share their life journeys and messages on the International Women's Day. From a farmer to activists working in the fields of sanitation, disability rights, water conservation and fighting hunger to somebody dedicated to reviving Kashmir handicraft industry, women used Modi's accounts — which enjoy a huge following, to share their stories and spread their messages.

Known for his imaginative communication initiatives, the prime minister handed over his accounts on platforms like Twitter and Facebook to these women, saying they have done great work in a wide range of sectors and their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. "As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them," he said in his tweets.

The seven women were drawn from different parts of the country and came from varied backgrounds. The prime minister's outreach to women with the innovative exercise drew praise from the BJP with its president J P Nadda saying that the Modi government has not only empowered women but has also brought to fore their glorious works.

The world will take inspiration from these seven women, he said. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, however, accused the government of pursuing "tokenism and gimmickry" and sought to know why the women's reservation bill was not tabled in Parliament.

The women chosen to use Modi's accounts included Sneha Mohandoss, who works to eradicate hunger, Malvika Iyer, who survived a gruesome bomb blast that blew off her hands and damaged her legs when she was 13 and is now a motivational speaker, disability activist and model, and Arifa Jaan from Kashmir who promotes traditional crafts of Kashmir. Others were Kalpana Ramesh, a water conservator, Vijaya Pawar, who promotes handicrafts from the Banjara community of rural Maharashtra, Kalavati Devi of Kanpur, who collects money to build toilets, and Veena Devi, who is from Munger in Bihar and made her name by growing mushrooms under her bed due to lack of space.

"Where there is a will, there is a way. Anything can be achieved with willpower. My real recognition came from cultivating one kilo of mushrooms under bed. This not only made me self-sufficient but also gave me a new life by boosting my self-confidence," said Veena Devi, who now trains other women. "I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet," Mohandoss tweeted from Modi's handle.

While sharing their stories and messages from Modi's personal handle, these women also responded to some of the message they received. "It is a fantastic way to throw light on ordinary women wanting to accomplish extraordinary work," Kalpana Ramesh said when a Twitter user registered her appreciation of the entire exercise.

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The prime minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million-followers mark on Twitter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak casts himself as UK finance director, with PM Boris Johnson as CEO

Rishi Sunak, the UKs first Indian-origin finance minister, has cast himself as the countrys finance director with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the CEO. The 39-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is putting the finishing tou...

Afghanistan defeat Ireland by 21 runs in second T20I

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 21 runs in the second T20I match here on Sunday. With this victory, Afghanistan sealed the three-match T20I series against Ireland as they have gained a 2-0 lead.Chasing a massive target of 185 runs, Ireland ...

International Women's Day: Pakistani women call for equal rights, freedom

Hundreds of women in various cities of Pakistan on Sunday participated in protests to mark the International Womens Day and demanded equal rights and better opportunities for them in the country. The protests, which were held under the bann...

Army's effort kindles hope among poor students for a bright future in JK

For 21-year-old Zulfikar Ali, who lost his father to terrorism when he was a toddler, the free IT and mobile technology course arranged by Romeo Force of the Army came as a blessing in disguise as financial constraints did not allow him to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020