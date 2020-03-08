Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban say parallel presidential ceremonies threatens progress on peace talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:53 IST
Taliban say parallel presidential ceremonies threatens progress on peace talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban militant group said peace talks with the Afghan government next week were unlikely to take place because rivals for the presidency were both holding swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, and urged them instead to focus on an end to the war. The United States is trying to push the government toward talks with the Taliban, due to start on begin on Tuesday, under an agreement signed in Doha last month.

But the threat of parallel governments is jeopardizing the nascent process to end a war that has killed tens of thousands of people since the United States launched attacks on Afghanistan just weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. In February, Afghanistan's Electoral Commission announced incumbent Ashraf Ghani as the winner of September's presidential election, but his bitter rival Abdullah Abdullah said he and his allies had won and insisted that he would form a government.

Both, Abdullah and Ghani, have issued invitations to parallel swearing-in ceremonies on Monday. "We don't think they will make it to getting ready for the intra-Afghan talks on March 10, because of ... the disagreement between the politicians that are even leading to two swearing-in ceremonies," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters.

"Instead of swearing-in, we want them to focus on intra-Afghan talks. We call upon them to leave the internal disagreements, stop the swearing-in, and work for peace." He added another major factor was that no practical steps had been taken to implement a condition as a part of the U.S.-Taliban agreement that the government release 5,000 prisoners, a demand that Ghani has rejected.

Nevertheless, meetings between prison officials from both sides took place in Doha on Saturday and Sunday, Mujahid said, the first known contact between Afghan government officials and the Taliban since the Taliban signed the troop withdrawal agreement with the United States on Feb. 29. A presidential spokesman declined to comment on whether the meeting took place.

While insisting they were not formal intra-Afghan talks, Mujahid said the meetings covered technical aspects of the prisoner release, such as preparing a list of detainees and their identifying details. U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been holding talks with both Abdullah and Ghani's camps over the weekend to try and broker a solution to the impasse, diplomatic and political sources have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar BJP core committee discusses names of potential

The BJP core committee on Bihar met here on Sunday to discuss the names of potential candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, which would be sent to the partys central leadership for final approval. Held at the partys...

Italy sports minister calls for 'immediate' halt to Serie A over coronavirus

Italys Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called Sunday for an immediate suspension of the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 233 people in the Mediterranean country. The FIGC Italian Football Federation should c...

Alitalia to suspend flights from Milan Malpensa from March 9

Alitalia said on Sunday it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milans Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy to stem coronavirus contagion. In a state...

Sabres seek to stop skid vs. Capitals

The first-place Washington Capitals will try to create some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Capitals are hanging onto their top position by a tiebreaker, as Washington 41-20-7,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020