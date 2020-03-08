Left Menu
Cong-RJD rift in open over Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, Gohil reminds Tejashwi of 'promise'

The relations between Congress and RJD have soured in Bihar over seat-sharing in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Congress wrote to RJD over the seat-sharing arrangement in RS elections scheduled this month. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The relations between Congress and RJD have soured in Bihar over seat-sharing in the Rajya Sabha elections. Bihar has five seats in the Rajya Sabha election to be held on March 26. According to the mathematics of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the JDU-BJP alliance is winning three of these seats while RJD is likely to bag two seats.

Congress wants RJD to leave one seat for it but RJD is not ready for this. This is the reason that in-charge of Bihar Congress, Shakti Singh Gohil, has issued an open letter in the name of RJD, reminding their 'promise' of giving one seat of Rajya Sabha to Congress. In an open letter, Gohil has appealed to RJD to fulfil its 'promise'. Gohil wrote: "During the joint press conference of the leaders of the Grand Alliance at the time of Lok Sabha elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had clearly said that one seat of Rajya Sabha from RJD quota will be left for a Congress leader of Bihar. It is said that 'Pran Jaye par Vachan Na Jaye' (Promise should not be dissolved even if life remains or not). Hopefully, RJD leaders will follow their word."

Gohil has also made it clear in the letter that the Congress candidate will be a leader of Bihar. At the end of the three-paragraph letter, Gohil wrote, "The Congress candidate will only be a leader of Bihar if the party gets a Rajya Sabha seat. Anyone like me who is not a voter of Bihar will not be a Congress candidate." Talking about this issue, Gohil told ANI: "I saw the statement of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh in the media that RJD will not leave a seat for Congress in Rajya Sabha elections. After this, I issued an open letter reminding RJD of the promise."

He said that if RJD does not fulfil its promise, then Congress will decide further. The last date to file the nomination for Rajya Sabha is March 13 while voting is on March 26. (ANI)

