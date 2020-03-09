Sonia, Rahul say Bhardwaj's service to Cong will always be remembered

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former law minister and governor Hansraj Bhardwaj, saying his service to the party will always be remembered

The 83-year-old Bhardwaj died at a local hospital on Sunday evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of kidney ailments. Remembering Bhardwaj's long years of service as a parliamentarian and law minister, Sonia Gandhi extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace, she said in a statement. Rahul Gandhi said he was sorry to hear about Bhardwaj's death. "His long years of dedicated service to the Congress party will always be remembered. My condolences to his friends and family at this time of grief," he tweeted.

