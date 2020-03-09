Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blasts heard as duelling Afghan leaders swear themselves in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:13 IST
Blasts heard as duelling Afghan leaders swear themselves in
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan lurched deeper into political crisis on Monday as the rivals for the country's leadership had themselves sworn in at simultaneous ceremonies that were interrupted by at least two blasts. The bitter feud between President Ashraf Ghani and his former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has raised fears for Afghanistan's fragile democracy as the US prepares to leave the country following an agreement last month with a strong and largely unified Taliban.

Polls were held in September, but repeated delays and accusations of voter fraud meant that Ghani, the incumbent president, was only declared as the winner of the second term in February sparking a furious response from Abdullah, who vowed to form his own parallel government. On Monday Ghani, dressed in traditional Afghan clothing and white turban, arrived at the presidential palace to be sworn in, surrounded by supporters, senior political figures, diplomats and foreign dignitaries including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Minutes earlier, in another corner of the sprawling presidential palace compound, a suit-clad Abdullah inaugurated himself as president, vowing to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity" of Afghanistan. As hundreds of people watched Ghani's ceremony, two loud explosions were heard prompting some people to flee.

"I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt," Ghani told those who stayed behind as sirens wailed. "I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head." An AFP reporter saw many of those who fled return to their seats after Ghani's refusal to leave the podium prompted cheers and applause.

The game of thrones has strained the patience of the international community and Afghans alike, with Washington warning earlier that the bickering posed a risk to the US withdrawal deal, which requires the Taliban to hold talks with Kabul. Widening divisions among Afghan politicians would leave the insurgents with the upper hand in those negotiations.

The row has left many Afghans despairing for their country's future. "It is impossible to have two presidents in one country," said Ahmad Jawed, 22, who urged the men "to put their personal interests aside and only think of their country instead of fighting for power".

He told AFP that "instead of holding oath-taking ceremonies they should talk to each other to find a solution". Afghans have shown little enthusiasm for Abdullah, Ghani or the election process in general. Most of them abstained in last year's lackluster poll that saw candidates pitch a few ideas or policies.

Unemployment is high, and even university graduates like Jawed are struggling to find work, while violence has continued unabated, except for during a week-long partial truce ahead of the US-Taliban deal. In the deadliest attack to hit Afghanistan in weeks, Islamic State group gunmen shot dead 32 people and wounded dozens of others at a political rally in Kabul on Friday.

The Taliban, who have slammed the electoral process as "a fake and foreign-run" affair, has also ramped up attacks on Afghan forces and civilians. The insurgents' spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP the competing ceremonies showed that "nothing is more important to the slaves than their personal interests".

Security appeared to have been tightened for the ceremonies, with road closures and multiple checkpoints set up in Kabul hours before the two men were due to be sworn in. Experts say the infighting is likely to cost the government, which is already under pressure after being shut out of the Doha negotiations for the US-Taliban deal.

According to the agreement signed in Qatar, foreign troops will withdraw from Afghanistan in 14 months, in return for various security commitments from the Taliban and a pledge to hold talks with Kabul. Political analyst Atta Noori said the squabbling would "gravely affect the government's position in the upcoming intra-Afghan talks".

"Unity is the only way (forward) if they want to win on the negotiating table," he told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Britain to produce draft trade deal before next round of EU talks

Britain said on Monday it intended to produce a draft Free Trade Agreement FTA before its next round of negotiations with the European Union later this month.The next negotiating round will take place on 18-20 March in London. The UK expect...

Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media

Greeks and Turks are waging a proxy war on social media with photos, video and commentary purporting to show the other side behaving badly in a migrant crisis that has seriously strained already tense relations between Athens and Ankara.An ...

Man arrested in connection with rioting in northeast Delhi

A man has been arrested in connection with four cases of rioting in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Lokesh Kumar Solanki, they said.On March 5, four cases of rioting were registered at the Gokulpuri pol...

Coronavirus: Mizoram's borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh to be sealed

Mizorams borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020