Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder hits back at Akalis after they accuse his govt of fudging figures of employment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:39 IST
Amarinder hits back at Akalis after they accuse his govt of fudging figures of employment

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday hit back at the opposition SAD after they accused his government of fudging figures on employment. The Shiromani Akali Dal had alleged that Singh had tried to mislead the state assembly and the people by fudging figures on employment.

Asking the Akalis to check their facts "before shooting foolishly their mouth on issues of critical interest of Punjab", the chief minister said the very premise of their criticism of his government's employment generation programme was based on "flawed data". The SAD has asked Singh to break his silence on the facts presented in the Economic Survey, which the opposition party claimed "has made it clear that the unemployment rate in the state is more than the national average''.

The chief minister gave figures to counter the "brazen lies" of the SAD on the jobs created by his government in the past three years. "The said Economic Survey released by the Union government clearly stated that the source of data provided on unemployment was the PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) 2017-18 conducted by Labour Bureau, Government of India. "The reference period therein was July 2017 to June 2018, which was barely a year since my government had inherited the mess created by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government in the state," Singh pointed out.

The chief minister observed that the survey had a very small sample size of 6,497 and 6,877 people from rural and urban areas, respectively, which translated into a total sample size of just 13,374 people in a population of 2.27 crore. "Further, for youth in the age group of 15-29 years, the sample size was a shocking low of 1,870 and 1,961 persons for rural and urban areas, respectively, which meant a total sample size of mere 3,831, as against the state's total youth population of 80.58 lakh in this age group," he said. "Given the ridiculously small sample size used, data about unemployment in Punjab was just indicated, apart from being dated," the chief minister noted. He said that it was evident that the Akalis "were either too dumb to understand the implications of this data or were deliberately trying to mislead the people of Punjab by giving out selective information".

Singh further pointed out that it had been mentioned in the survey itself by the Union government that no comparison could be made with previous data on unemployment on the basis of this survey "as the data sources are not strictly comparable"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

All 25 passengers onboard a bus were killed on Monday when the vehicle veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan, authorities said. The passenger bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell...

UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to 'immediately' cooperate

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Monday urged Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers that is hanging by a thread. The agency called on Iran to provide access to two locations, and s...

Bills sign CB Norman to one-year deal

Cornerback Josh Norman agreed to a one-year deal worth 6 million to join the Buffalo Bills, reuniting with Sean McDermott. McDermott, head coach of the Bills, was defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers during Normans best seasons.No...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020