Mobile phones of 11 members of Scindia camp found switched off

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, mobiles phones of 11 Congress party members of Jyotiraditya Scindia camp have been found switched off. According to sources, the 11 Congress members whose mobile phones have been found switched off include four MPs -- Imarti Devi, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Govind Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

The other mobile numbers belong to seven MLAs -- Munna Lal Goyal, Girraj Dandotiya, OPS Bhadoriya, Jaspal Singh Jajji, Brajendra Yadav, Jaswant Jatav and Rajvardhan Singh. On March 6, Sisodia, who is Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister, had said, "Kamal Nath ji ki sarkar ko sankat tab hoga jab humare neta Jyotiraditya Scindia ji ki upeksha ya anadar sarkar karegi. Tab nishchit taur se sarkar par jo kala badal chhayega wo kya kar ke jayega main ye kah nahi sakta (Kamal Nath's government will face a crisis situation if it ignores or disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia...)."

Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25 to 35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. (ANI)

