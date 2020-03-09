Left Menu
Kamal Nath meets Sonia amid signs of trouble in MP Cong, discusses RS poll nominees

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:45 IST
Amidst signs of trouble in the party's Madhya Pradesh unit, Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday to discuss the situation as well as nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. Gandhi also held separate meetings with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and AICC in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ambika Soni to discuss the party's nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 26.

After the meeting, Nath said any decision on the party's nominees for Rajya Sabha polls would be taken unanimously. "All issues were discussed with the Congress president and everything will be resolved unanimously," he told reporters.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister skirted the issue of whether senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia can be nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state. In a curious political development amid reports of infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and allegations of poaching, Scindia and at least 17 MLAs who are believed to be supporting him suddenly became 'incommunicado' on Monday ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

There are reports of Scindia being miffed over the state of affairs in the party and has taken a tough stand in public against the government led by Kamal Nath. The development came against the backdrop of the ruling party accusing the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath-led government, which enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the House, and imminent expansion of the state Cabinet..

