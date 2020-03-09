Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's Haftar committed to signing ceasefire - French presidency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:12 IST
Libya's Haftar committed to signing ceasefire - French presidency
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Khalifa Haftar, Libya's eastern military commander, has told France's president he will sign a ceasefire and stick to it if militias backed by the internationally recognized government respect it, a French presidency official said on Monday.

"Marshal Haftar assured (us) that he was committed to signing the ceasefire but this commitment would cease if the militias do not respect it," the official said after Haftar met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The official gave no further details.

Despite a peace conference held in Berlin in January, violence has increased in Libya, with combatants in the west and east preparing for a long conflict as foreign weapons flood in, eastern factions close oil ports and rival alliances wrangle over revenues from Africa's largest petroleum reserves. Several countries backing rival factions in Libya have violated an arms embargo, according to the United Nations, which has previously named the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Turkey for breaching the embargo.

After the Berlin conference, the violations increased and the U.N. denounced them without naming countries. The Libyan National Army led by Haftar and forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli have been fighting for control of the capital since April last year.

The UAE and Egypt support Haftar, while the GNA is backed by Turkey. France has been accused of lending political support to Haftar, but Paris has denied this. "Haftar is one of the main actors on the Libyan political scene and must be taken into consideration," the French presidential official said.

The official said there were no plans for Macron to meet or speak to the head of the Tripoli government, Fayez Seraj. The standoff over oil is one of several factors that could prolong the almost year-long conflict over the capital, where the GNA last month secured military backing from Turkey including Turkish-backed fighters from Syria.

The official said Macron had raised the issue of oil and moves to ensure the revenues serve all the population and lead to blockades of ports being lifted, but Haftar said it had nothing to do with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Fifth UK patient has died from coronavirus

A fifth person in the United Kingdom has died after contracting coronavirus, the health service said.We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long term health conditions ha...

Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks

All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.The Florida Department of...

Soccer-Tottenham's Bergwijn out for season but Mourinho confident

Tottenham Hotspur will be without winger Steven Bergwijn for the rest of the season and full back Ben Davies will also miss their Champions League last-16 return leg at RB Leipzig on Tuesday but Jose Mourinho is confident his team can turn ...

Empty shops, deserted streets as Italy imposes coronavirus lockdown

Closed shops, plunging stock markets and prison riots marked the first day after Italy locked down much of its northern region in a bid to fight the coronavirus outbreak with its most draconian control measures since World War Two.Faced wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020