'Over 20 MLAs of Cong mulling resignation from MP House'

More than 20 MLAs of the Congress from Madhya Pradesh, including some ministers supporting rebel leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, are mulling to resign as the members of the Legislative Assembly, sources said on Tuesday. The MLAs, currently holed up in a resort in Bengaluru, might send their resignations via e-mail, a senior Congress leader told PTI.

If the MLAs follows the suit of Scindia who has resigned from the Congress, the Kamal Nath-led government will be reduced to minority. "We came to know that former state minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Singh has contacted the Assembly officials to know the nitty-gritty of resignation procedure last night," he said.

Had Scindia been placated in time, the situation would not have come to such a pass, he added. A short while ago, Scindia, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi amid indications that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.

In case of the resignation by 20 MLAs, the number of the Congress legislators in the 230-member House will come down to 94 from the current 114. The current effective strength of the House is 228 with two seats vacant. However, in case of resignation by the 20 MLAs, the strength of the Assembly will be 208 and the magic number required to prove majority will be 105.

The BJP has 107 MLAs. The Kamal Nath government is supported by two legislators of the BSP, one of the SP one and four Independents.

Even with their support, the Congress will have 101 MLAs, four short of the halfway mark..

