Former TNCC chief meets Rajinikanth, fuels speculation

Former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar along with his family members met actor turned politician Rajinikanth at his residence here on Tuesday. "I came to meet Rajinikanth with my daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. My daughter and son-in-law wanted to get his blessings as today is the first birthday of my grandson," he told the reporters.

With regard to any talks on political lines, he said that the two had a general discussion. "We generally had a discussion about the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. We had a general discussion," he said. With regard to Congress leader GK Vasan getting the Rajya Sabha ticket from the opposition camp, he said: "How he got the seat is immaterial to me. He is a leader whom I like very much. I wish him success."

Asked about if he has any clues when Rajinikanth is going to launch his political party, he said: "I don't know when he will start the party." (ANI)

