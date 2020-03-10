Congress MLAs staying in Bengaluru seek police protection

Nineteen Congress MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru, have demanded police protection. "We have come to Karnataka voluntarily for some important work, regarding which we require protection for our safe movement and stay in and around Bangaluru," the legislators wrote in a letter to Karnataka Director General of Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress MLAs, including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh, who have been camping in Bengaluru, tendered their resignation from the Assembly. The move by the legislators came soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress party on Tuesday.

Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on." Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

In a late-night meeting of the Madhya Pradesh state cabinet, around 20 ministers tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who accepted their decision. Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since it formed a government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

