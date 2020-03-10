Turkey's Erdogan asks Putin to jointly manage oil fields in Syria's Deir al-Zor

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to manage oil fields in northeast Syria's Deir al-Zor region, instead of "terrorists exploiting" them.

"I made the offer to Mr. Putin that if he gives financial support, we can do the construction and through the oil obtained here, we can help destroyed Syria get on its feet," Erdogan told reporters aboard his plane back from talks in Brussels.

Erdogan said Putin was evaluating the offer, adding that he could make the same offer to U.S. President Donald Trump.

