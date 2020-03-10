Left Menu
Development News Edition

Return of 'resort politics' signalled impending political

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:12 IST
Return of 'resort politics' signalled impending political

The 'resort politics' of huddling legislators in a far away location, which ususally precedes a political storm, has made a comeback with the arrival of rebel Congress MLAs here from Madhya Pradesh and it heralded the impending political crisis there. As 21 legislators belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp resigned on Tuesday putting the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in a spot, the arrival of eight legislators here on March 4 was the first sign that all was not well.

Amid allegations of poaching by BJP, they had landed in the city on Wednesday last and were put up in an undisclosed location. According to sources, eight legislators including one independent were camping in the city for a week now. Out of them two- one Congress and an independent- had gone back.

"Later, the lawmakers here were joined by 13 legislators, who landed in the city by a chartered flight yesterday. So 19 are here," the sources said. All MLAs are said to be loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

These MLAs on Tuesday sent their resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal from Bengaluru. All legislators are biding their time in the lush green environs of a sprawling resort here to make their next move.

Soothed by salubrious climate, the resort near the airport appears to be a perfect setting for the lesgislators to draw their next course of action. The MLAs are out of bounds for the media.

Herding legislators to a resort is nevertheless a new phenomenon as such episodes had played out in the past as well in Karnataka and elsewhere. Fearing possible poaching of MLAs by BJP, the Congress state unit here had moved its legislators to a resort in January 2019 which eventually set the stage for a rebellion last year.

In July 2019, the Congress and JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka were huddled in resorts at Mumbai and Goa that came to be known as 'Operation Lotus' which saw the coalition government led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy being ousted. Shaken with the coup of sorts, the Congress and the JD(S) went on the back foot and camped their remaining MLAs in a city based resort.

Prior to it, the Gujarat Congress had huddled its MLAs in a resort at Bidadi in Ramanagar district ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish health agency says risk of local coronavirus contagion now "very high"

Swedens Public Health Agency on Tuesday raised the risk level for local contagion of the new coronavirus to very high from moderate and said it was seeing signs of community spread in the Nordic country. The agency said in a statement it wa...

Soccer-Poland to play Euro 2020 warmups behind closed doors

Polands international friendlies against Finland on March 27 and Ukraine four days later will take place without spectators, the Polish Football Association PZPN said in a statement on Tuesday. The PZPNs announcement came after Polands gove...

If corruption is art, artist has to be Congress party: Sambit Patra

If corruption is an art, then the artist has to be the Congress party, said BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday while hitting out at Priyanka Gandhi for selling a painting to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. A truth through media has come to pu...

Subdued Holi celebrations in Pink City amid corona scare

The coronavirus scare visibly stemmed Holi celebrations at several places here in the Pink City with people preferring to avoid public gathering and crowd. Amid subdued celebrations, people smeared natural colours and gulal on each others f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020