Lebanon 2019 budget deficit at 11.4% -information minister

Lebanon Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Tuesday the country's budget deficit for 2019 was 11.4% of GDP.

Lebanese officials had projected a budget deficit for 2019 of less than 9% of GDP but later said the figure would likely end up higher because of the country's deep economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.