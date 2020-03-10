Left Menu
TDP to enter RS poll to expose YSRCP's double standards: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that his party has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha election in the state to expose the ruling party's "double standards".

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that his party has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha election in the state to expose the ruling party's "double standards". TDP senior leader and general secretary Varla Ramaiah will file his nomination papers for the Upper House of Parliament, said Naidu at a press conference here.

"The decision was taken to expose the double-standards of Chief Minister M Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue of importance being given to the Scheduled Caste (SC) people and leaders," he said. Naidu asked why the ruling YSRCP has not given the RS seat to an SC leader while they talk a lot about the welfare and upliftment of the SC community.

He said the main objective of TDP joining the RS poll would be to keep alive the public debate on Chief Minister M Jagan Mohan Reddy led government's corrupt and anti-people policies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

