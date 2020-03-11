Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic PAC to defend Biden with ad campaign in latest sign of party backing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 02:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 02:03 IST
Democratic PAC to defend Biden with ad campaign in latest sign of party backing
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Priorities USA, a Democratic super PAC with the goal of defeating President Donald Trump, is preparing an advertising campaign to defend Joe Biden, the latest sign the party's establishment is getting behind the former vice president's bid for the White House.

The political action committee, which has not endorsed any candidate, previously announced plans to spend $150 million on television and digital ads in battleground states before the Democratic convention in Milwaukee. But on Tuesday, the organization said some of the money will likely go to ads defending Biden against Republican attacks. "Priorities' most important role is to fill the gap before the Democratic nominee can access general election funds and ensure that Trump is not the only voice heard," Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said in statement.

"As such, if Trump or his allies launch attacks on Joe Biden, Priorities will defend him and continue to take the fight to this corrupt, impulsive, chaotic President." Priorities USA, founded in 2011, is among the largest U.S. Democratic political action committees.

Biden has emerged as the front-runner in the Democratic primary after a win in South Carolina and a string of surprise victories on Super Tuesday over his chief rival, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Priorities has already begun the process of conducting research and producing both digital and TV ads for Biden's defense, Cecil said.

The group will remain neutral in primary voting and is committed to supporting whoever wins the nomination. The delegate math now favors Biden, who may consolidate his lead with six states' nominating contests on Tuesday. "The alternative of waiting and allowing Donald Trump to define the general election and give himself a potentially insurmountable advantage is unacceptable," Cecil said.

The winner of the Democratic nomination battle, which has essentially narrowed the field to Sanders and Biden, will take on the Republican Trump in the Nov. 3 general election. (Editing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Tom Brown)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Illegal meds not a factor in horse deaths at Santa Anita-report

Illegal medications did not play a part in the deaths of 23 racehorses at Santa Anita Park but 39 of the fatalities were on track surfaces affected by wet weather, the California Horse Racing Board CHRB said in a report on Tuesday. The agen...

Racked by protests, Algeria bars political gatherings over virus

Algerias government has cancelled political gatherings because of the coronavirus, it said on Tuesday, though it was not immediately clear if this would entail a ban on the mass protests that have convulsed the state for more than a year. H...

EXCLUSIVE-Afghan government to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails -decree

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday signed a decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a move to launch direct talks with the hardline insurgent group to end the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan, according to a copy of the decree s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Airlines try to stave off calamity as coronavirus locks down ItalyAirlines around the world sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday as the worsening coronavirus epidemic and Italys lockdown h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020