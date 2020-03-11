Left Menu
Kamal Nath govt will prove majority in House: Shobha Oza

Congress leader Shobha Oza on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Kamal Nath government will be able to prove its majority on the floor of the House and claimed that even BJP MLAs are in touch with the party, apart from its own MLAs who are in Bengaluru.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 11:09 IST
Congress leader Shobha Oza speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Shobha Oza on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Kamal Nath government will be able to prove its majority on the floor of the House and claimed that even BJP MLAs are in touch with the party, apart from its own MLAs who are in Bengaluru. "We will prove majority on the floor of the house. All the Congress MLAs who are in Bengaluru were being misled; they are with us. Even BJP MLAs are in touch with us," Oza told reporters here.

"Four independent MLAs are with us. All other MLAs are also with us even those who followed Scindia, they understand that because of one person's ambitions their future is at stake," she added. Political turmoil has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. Scindia, who was seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, Congress sent two of its leaders -- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh -- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs who are lodged in a hotel there and who claimed to have resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

