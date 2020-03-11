Former MLA Anil Chaudhary appointed Delhi unit Congress chief

Former MLA Anil Chaudhary was on Wednesday appointed the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Congress president Sonia Gandhi named Chaudhary president and Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal, and Ali Hassan vice presidents of the DPCC.

These appointments come after the party drew a blank for the second consecutive time in the Delhi Assembly elections and also reduced its vote share from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

