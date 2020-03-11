Merkel: Virus will infect up to 70% of Germans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is citing expert estimates that up to 70 percent of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as she insists on the necessity of measures to slow its spread

Germany had confirmed some 1,300 infections as of Wednesday, with two deaths. The government has recommended the cancellation of all events with more than 1,000 people, among other things

Merkel noted at a news conference in Berlin: "You have to understand that if the virus is there, and the population has no immunity yet to this virus, there are no vaccines and no therapy so far, high percentage experts say 60 to 70% of the population will be infected." She said the priority is to slow the spread of the disease "so all the measures we are taking are of the greatest significance because they are giving us the time it does matter what we do, it is not in vain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.