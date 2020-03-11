AAP MLA Dinesh Mohania appointed in-charge of party's Uttarakhand unit

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Delhi MLA Dinesh Mohania as the in-charge of the party's Uttarakhand state unit. Mohania, a three-time MLA from Delhi's Sangam Vihar, said he would hold a meeting with party officials in Uttarakhand.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is working on strengthening its organisation across the country after it registered a spectacular victory in the Delhi Assembly elections last month. "So far lakhs of people from Uttarakhand have expressed their desire to join the party by giving missed calls. People want Delhi's model (of development) to be implemented in Uttarakhand too. In view of this, the work has been intensified on further strengthening the organisation of the party in Uttarakhand," he said.

After the Delhi polls, the AAP launched the 'missed call' campaign for expansion of the party. The party has issued 9871010101 missed call number by which people can join its nation building campaign. "I will leave for Uttarakhand tomorrow. Our organisation is already working in Uttarakhand. After meeting with the state organisation, I will hold district and block-level meetings," he added..

