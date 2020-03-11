Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi file RS nomination papers

Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections filed their nomination papers on Wednesday. The two - Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi - filed their papers at the state legislative Assembly.

Two other TMC candidates Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor did not file their papers on Wednesday as some formalities were yet to be completed but they will file nomination papers soon, a TMC leader said. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday had announced the names of the four candidates.

While Noor lost from the Malda Uttar seat in last year's Lok Sabha polls, Ghosh had unsuccessfully contested from Balurghat and Dinesh Trivedi from the Barrackpore constituency. Bakshi did not contest from Kolkata Dakshin, the seat he had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Rajya Sabha polls to the five seats of West Bengal will be held on March 26..

