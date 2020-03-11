Jagannath Sena demands CBI inquiry into temple depositing Rs 545 cr in Yes Bank

Amid the demand of withdrawal of Jagannath Temple's funds from the crisis-hit Yes Bank, the Jagannath Sena on Wednesday protested outside the CBI office demanding an inquiry into the matter. "We want an inquiry as to why Rs 545 crore was deposited in Yes Bank which had gone bankrupt in 2017," Priyadarshan Patnaik, convenor of Shree Jagannath Sena, told reporters.

He also said that though the Yes Bank had gone bankrupt in 2017, the Temple trust deposited Rs 545 crore on March 18, 2019. He further said, "While the CBI is inquiring about the illegal transactions of Yes Bank, they should also probe into the corruption done by the director, deputy director and Chartered Accountant of Jagannath Temple trust."

Earlier today, the state Assembly was adjourned twice over the issue as the Congress wanted to have a discussion on it. At first, the House was adjourned up to 12.30 and again up to 3 pm. During the session, BJD MLA Masoudhi Bag said that there was no malafide intention behind depositing Rs 545 crore in Yes Bank.

The matter will be discussed tomorrow at the Assembly, said Narasingh Mishra, Congress legislature party leader and ex Law Minister. (ANI)

