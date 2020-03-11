Council clears bill on submitting caste document by nominees

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday cleared a bill that allows winning SC/ST candidates of village-level elections to submit their caste validation certificate within a period of one year after the results. Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif tabled the bill and it was unanimously passed by the house.

Mushrif said, After the village-level elections (gram panchayat) get over, the winning candidates elected from reserve wards of SCs/STs will get one-year period to submit their caste validation certificate. They can submit a receipt of application at the time of contesting elections, he said.

Some 1,500 gram panchayat are likely to hold elections this summer, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.