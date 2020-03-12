Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack: officials

Two American personnel and one from Britain were killed and about a dozen people were wounded when 18 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The officials, who cautioned the death toll may rise given the severity of some of the injuries, said it was too soon to assign blame. Any indication that Iran-backed militia were responsible could spark a new round of confrontation between the United States and Iran. U.S. House votes to limit Iran warmaking ability, heads to veto fight

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, amid continuing concern about broader conflict after a January strike killed an Iranian commander, The House voted 227 to 186 in favor of the war powers resolution, the latest effort by Congress to wrest back from the president its constitutionally guaranteed authority to declare war. Almost every Democrat voted in favor of the resolution. Just six of Trump's fellow Republicans supported it. Iran agrees to send black boxes of downed airliner to Ukraine: official

Iran has agreed to send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Kiev for analysis, an Iranian official said on Wednesday, a move that would end a two-month standoff over the recordings from the jet. Top Iranian officials have until now refused to hand over the flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines flight, which was shot down by the Iranian military on Jan. 8 with the loss of all 176 people on board. U.S. gives details on Iran sites under scrutiny of U.N. nuclear watchdog

One of the three sites in Iran about which the U.N. nuclear watchdog says it has raised questions that Tehran has failed to answer may have hosted uranium metal, the United States said on Wednesday, providing new details on the locations. The International Atomic Energy Agency policing Iran's troubled nuclear deal with major powers rebuked Tehran last week for failing to reply to its questions about nuclear activities dating back to the early 2000s at three sites and for denying its inspectors access to two of them. Some in Wuhan told to go back to work as new coronavirus cases subside in China

Some vital industries in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, were told they can resume work on Wednesday, a day after President Xi Jinping visited there for the first time since the outbreak began. The city of 11 million has been in lockdown since late January but Xi's visit signaled the tide was turning in the government's favor as it fights to contain a virus that as of Tuesday had infected 80,778 people in China and killed 3,158. U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday handed a win to President Donald Trump by leaving in effect a policy that requires thousands of people seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated. The court granted an emergency request filed by the administration and lifted a partial block on the program imposed by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court on Feb. 28 issued a ruling blocking the policy but then immediately put it on hold while the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene. Coronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown, Trump to address U.S. crisis

Now officially a global pandemic, the coronavirus outbreak is forcing Italy to tighten its nationwide lockdown by shutting bars, hairdressers and restaurants as other countries closed schools and canceled sports events and other big gatherings. The virus sent the Dow into a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis as the massive financial stimulus promised by governments around the globe failed to reassure investors. Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along a strategic border crossing with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday. It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements from Iraq into Syria to aid Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. 'The pleas and the screams': Syrian defector appeals for stronger U.S. measures

A Syrian defector who smuggled thousands of photographs of torture out of the country, helping prompt new U.S. sanctions, pleaded with U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to enforce tough measures against Syria's government over atrocities during its civil war. "We have worked and we continue to work in order to bring the pleas and the screams of tens of thousands of those that remain in detention," the defector, known only by the code-name "Caesar," said amid tight security at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Turkey's Erdogan accuses Greece of Nazi tactics against migrants at border

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Greek security forces on Wednesday of behaving like Nazis for using force against migrants trying to cross the border from Turkey into the European Union. Tens of thousands of migrants have been trying to get into EU member Greece since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer keep them on its territory as part of a 2016 deal with Brussels reached in return for European aid for the refugees.

