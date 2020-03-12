4 YSRCP candidates file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from AP

Left Menu
Four Rajya Sabha candidates of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) filed their nomination papers at Andhra Pradesh Assembly here on Wednesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four Rajya Sabha candidates of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) filed their nomination papers at Andhra Pradesh Assembly here on Wednesday. The four candidates are -- Pilli Subhash Chandrabose, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani.

While Chandrabose and Venkataramana, who are MLCs and ministers in the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet, are being given a chance to represent YSRCP in the Upper House of Parliament in the backward class quota, Nathwani has been selected as the party's candidate on the request of businessman Mukesh Ambani. Reddy, on the other hand, has been associated with the party since its inception.

The YSRCP had on Monday announced the names of four candidates for Rajya Sabha biennial elections, which will be held on March 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

