Two of our ministers assaulted in Bengaluru: MP Congress

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday alleged that two of its ministers who had gone to Bengaluru to meet the rebel party legislators were assaulted. "Two of our ministers Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru. They were assaulted, we have info that our ministers have been arrested," Madhya Pradesh Congress leader said during a press conference.

Congress further warned that if the police don't take action, the party will take it to the court. Some of the rebel MLAs had said in a video on Wednesday that they were in Bengaluru out of their own will.

The rebel MLAs have been staying in Bengaluru over the past few days. (ANI)

