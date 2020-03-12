Madhavrao Scindia photo finds prominent place in BJP office

A portrait of the late Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia found a prominent place in the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters, where a function has been organised on Thursday to welcome his son, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has joined the saffron outfit. The state BJP headquarters, which is abuzz with activity, has been decorated to welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday.

A portrait of Madhavrao Scindia was placed next to a bust of 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia's grandmother and one of the founding members of the BJP in 1980, in the saffron party's office complex. Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001, was briefly associated with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the BJP's predecessor, but spent much of his political life in the Congress.

Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the Raja Bhoj Airport in the afternoon along with Union minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar in a special flight. From the airport, Scindia will leave for the state BJP headquarters Deendayal Parisar - located in posh Arera Colony in a rally.

Asked about a Congress stalwart's portrait finding a prominent place in the party office, state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI, Madhavrao ji started his politics with the Jana Sangh. "Now, his son has returned to the path of this ideology. Its very important moment for his life.

Madhavrao Scindia left the BJS in 1977. He had fought the Lok Sabha elections from Guna-Shivpuri as an Independent candidate in 1977 before joining the Congress in 1980. Jyotiraditya Scindia, then 31, joined politics after the sudden death of his father. He contested and won his first Lok Sabha elections from his home turf Guna in 2002.

On Wednesday, the BJP named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party..

