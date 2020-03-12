Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhavrao Scindia photo finds prominent place in BJP office

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:12 IST
Madhavrao Scindia photo finds prominent place in BJP office

A portrait of the late Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia found a prominent place in the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters, where a function has been organised on Thursday to welcome his son, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has joined the saffron outfit. The state BJP headquarters, which is abuzz with activity, has been decorated to welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday.

A portrait of Madhavrao Scindia was placed next to a bust of 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia's grandmother and one of the founding members of the BJP in 1980, in the saffron party's office complex. Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001, was briefly associated with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the BJP's predecessor, but spent much of his political life in the Congress.

Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the Raja Bhoj Airport in the afternoon along with Union minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar in a special flight. From the airport, Scindia will leave for the state BJP headquarters Deendayal Parisar - located in posh Arera Colony in a rally.

Asked about a Congress stalwart's portrait finding a prominent place in the party office, state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI, Madhavrao ji started his politics with the Jana Sangh. "Now, his son has returned to the path of this ideology. Its very important moment for his life.

Madhavrao Scindia left the BJS in 1977. He had fought the Lok Sabha elections from Guna-Shivpuri as an Independent candidate in 1977 before joining the Congress in 1980. Jyotiraditya Scindia, then 31, joined politics after the sudden death of his father. He contested and won his first Lok Sabha elections from his home turf Guna in 2002.

On Wednesday, the BJP named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday advised against holding this years IPL edition in wake of the coronavirus scare but left it to the organizers to take a final call on it. This was stated by MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who h...

Zayn Malik models for Anwar Hadid's jewellery line

Singer Zayn Malik has a new modelling gig as he stars in Anwar Hadids new jewellery campaign for brand Martyre. As per Page Six, the unisex jewellery label launched in March 2019 is founded by musician Yoni Laham and model Anwar Hadid, who ...

Jazz remain in quarantine in Oklahoma City

Players and staff for the Utah Jazz remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of coronavirus tests. All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to test for...

AFI says Fed Cup will go ahead, but withdraws invites to foreign athletes in view of COVID-19

Athletics Federation of India on Thursday said it will go ahead with the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in Patiala from April 10-13 but withdrew its invitation to five countries to participate in the meet in view of the COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020