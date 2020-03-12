Senior Congress leaders feeling left out: JDU leader Ashok Choudhary
Former Bihar unit Congress president and JDU leader Ashok Choudhary on Thursday said that senior Congress leaders are feeling left out and they are constrained to join other party.
Former Bihar unit Congress president and JDU leader Ashok Choudhary on Thursday said that senior Congress leaders are feeling left out and they are constrained to join other party. "It shows that senior leaders in the Congress party are feeling left out. The situation is such that they are being forced to join another party," Choudhary told ANI.
Speaking on Scindia's exit from the Congress, Choudhary said: "Jyotiraditya Scindia has left the party even after having direct access to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, which shows that people are disappointed with the situation within the organisation." Commenting on Bihar Congress, he said: "It will suffer a major divide before the elections. The alliance's attitude towards the Congress party is not well."
He said the allies feel that joining hands with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government would be a better option. "They feel that under Kumar, they can get success," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
