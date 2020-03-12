Scindia arrives at BJP office in MP

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the party office wherein former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present among other leaders. Earlier in the day, Scindia had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Post the meeting, Shah had tweeted saying that Scindia's induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh had tweeted: "Met with Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia today. I welcome him to the BJP. His joining will help in further strengthening the party. I extend my best wishes to him in all his endeavours." On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. (ANI)

