Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM 'sleeping at wheel', nation headed for accident: Rahul on govt's handling of economy, coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:42 IST
PM 'sleeping at wheel', nation headed for accident: Rahul on govt's handling of economy, coronavirus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over its handling of the economy and coronavirus, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "sleeping at the wheel" and the country was headed for an "accident". On the state of the economy, he said it was just the beginning of a "tsunami" and things would be worse going forward as "millions and millions of people in India" are going to suffer like never before.

"I have been saying that coronavirus is a very serious problem and the government has not taken action on it the way it should have," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. India's strength is its economy and that has been "destroyed" by Prime Minister Modi, his ideology and his policies, the former Congress president alleged.

"I am member of the opposition, I am seeing a tragedy unfolding. I am seeing a monumental tragedy unfolding," he said. "He (Modi) is unable to utter a word about the economy. I can understand that Nirmala Sitharaman ji does not have much understanding about the economy so she will not be able to speak. But the prime minister should tell the nation what is he doing about the economy," Gandhi said.

Claiming that there was "no preparation" by the government to tackle coronavirus, he said the government was "asleep" and did not realise that the virus was spreading in this country and was going to have devastating consequences. "Our prime minister is sleeping at the wheel. He does not understand these things, unfortunately, I am telling you, the Prime Minister of the India is clueless about the economy, about how these things work and we are heading for an accident as a nation," Gandhi said.

He highlighted that the Congress-led UPA under Manmohan Singh had run the economy smoothly for 10 years and made sure the country tided over the global economic crisis of 2008. The informal economy of India protected the country back then, he said.

"With demonetisation, you have taken that buffer out; you have taken that shock absorber out. Now, you are going to face the full shock that you didn't face in 2008," Gandhi said. He claimed that the results of demonetisation and implementation of a "flawed" GST were now becoming apparent.

"Lakhs and crores of people will suffer losses in this country. The youngsters need to ask the prime minister what has he done about their employment because they are the future of this country," the former Congress president said. Asked whether those close to him would get nominated for Rajya Sabha elections, Gandhi said he is not the party chief and not taking such decisions.

Gandhi alleged that the government was busy spending money trying to save YES Bank and in order to protect "15-20 stakeholders" it has run roughshod over the economy. Prime Minister Modi should explain to the country, what his strategy is to bring the country out of "this mess", Gandhi said.

He also slammed the government over its response to coronavirus, saying it is not just a virus that is infecting people, but it is a very serious problem for the economy. "It is a direct attack on the economy, so we have to start taking emergency measures now... It is too late, but we need to start now and take to minimise damage," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan using religious extremism to counter Baloch nationalism, say activists

Baloch and other human rights activists from Pakistan held a protest outside the United Nations office here to draw the attention towards growing human rights violations and the spread of religious extremism in Balochistan. Organised by the...

Redskins suspend all team travel due to virus outbreak

The Washington Redskins announced that they have suspended team travel on Thursday due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches th...

COVID-19: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium

The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current p...

US army might have brought coronavirus to Wuhan: Chinese official

A Chinese official on Thursday alleged that the US army might have brought coronavirus to Wuhan, amid war of words between the two countries over the rapid spread of the deadly virus across the world. Chinas state-run Global Times on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020