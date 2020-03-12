Quoting replies on CAA, NPR, law minister says Cong stopped doing homework, blames Rahul

By Pragya Kaushika Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday urged all opposition, particularly Congress to lend a helping hand after Home minister Amit Shah's dispelled doubts on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) in Rajya Sabha.

Prasad quoted previous replies in the parliament where on February 3, MoS home Nityanand Rai had stated that no document is to be collected during NPR. "Again on February 4, Rai reiterated in the reply that no document is to be collected during the exercise of NPR. And that no verification is done to find individual citizenship is doubtful, "stated Prasad quoting from replies in the Parliament.

While quoting Rai's reply, Prasad said he wonders why there is so much of misinformation when the information is to the opposition in the house in writing. While quoting Rai's replies, Prasad said that when information is there to read about then why was there misinformation.

"It has been repeatedly stated in the Parliament, we are entitled to know why there is misinformation. Please stop. Politics. CAA or NPR both are in the national interest. We need to know about residents of the country as to how many have got pucca houses and gas connections and thus NPR. CAA doesn't take away citizenship. I would urge opposition, particularly Congress to give a helping hand," the minister added. He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I thought that congress will do some homework but under Rahul Gandhi has stopped that tradition," said Prasad. The minister further praised Shah for his 'effective' reply in Rajya Sabha that has dispelled a lot of lies and myths regarding CAA and NPR.

"Home Minister in fact clearly stated that there is no doubtful category in NPR. He categorically asked Ghulam Nabi Azad if there is any clause that is anti-minority or says CAA takes away citizenship. He requested Azad to come with opposition leaders if have any doubts," stated the minister. (ANI)

