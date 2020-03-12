Democrats change presidential debate location due to coronavirus
The U.S. Democratic Party on Thursday said it will hold its upcoming debate between presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in Washington DC rather than in Arizona to reduce cross-country travel as the nation confronts a deadly coronavirus outbreak.
The debate will take place on Sunday in a CNN studio in the nation's capital with no live audience, Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
