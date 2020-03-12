Left Menu
Government fully vigilant about situation due to coronavirus, no need to panic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and urged the citizens to not panic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and urged the citizens to not panic. "The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure the safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from the suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No minister of the Central government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure the safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," he said in another tweet. Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

