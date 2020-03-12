Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian who met Trump tests positive for COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:35 IST
Brazilian who met Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Thursday. Fabio Wajngarten, chief spokesman for the Brazilian government, traveled with Bolsonaro last Saturday to Tuesday to the United States, where the far-right leader -- who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" -- met with his US counterpart.

Wajngarten, who posted a picture to his Instagram account that shows him side-by-side with Trump, developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement. Trump said he was unconcerned, and downplayed his contact with "the press aide," apparently referring to Wajngarten.

"I did hear something about that. We had dinner together in Florida, in Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don't know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual," he said. "Let me put it this way, I'm not concerned." Brazilian media reports said Bolsonaro had also been tested for the virus.

Newspaper O Globo reported that the US embassy in Brasilia had contacted the Brazilian government for information on Wajngarten's test. The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

The Brazilian president's office "has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that traveled with him to the United States," it said in a statement. "This is because one of the officials in the group, Presidential Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten, is infected with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as confirmed by a second test that was recently carried out." Bolsonaro, an admirer of Trump, met the US president at a lunch on Saturday.

After the meeting, Wajngarten posted a picture of himself standing next to Trump and wearing a hat reading "Make Brazil Great Again." In the picture, Trump, who is holding a similar hat, is standing next to Vice President Mike Pence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

NIH's Fauci says U.S. could consider additional coronavirus travel restrictions

The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that U.S. officials would consider additional travel restrictions beyond those already in place if the dynamics of the outbreak mandates t...

Pakistan using religious extremism to counter Baloch nationalism, say activists

Baloch and other human rights activists from Pakistan held a protest outside the United Nations office here to draw the attention towards growing human rights violations and the spread of religious extremism in Balochistan. Organised by the...

Redskins suspend all team travel due to virus outbreak

The Washington Redskins announced that they have suspended team travel on Thursday due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches th...

COVID-19: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium

The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. Owing to the current p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020