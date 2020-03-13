Have convinced PM on Kalsa-Bhanduri issue: Sawant
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday claimed he had `convinced' Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give any permission to Karnataka to carry on the work on Kalsa-Bhanduri project on the Mahadayi pending the petition in the Supreme Court. Sawant met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Thursday.
"The award of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal has been notified by the Supreme Court. But I urged the Prime Minister that the Centre should not give any permissions for Karnataka to go ahead with the work on Kalsa-Bhanduri," he said. "I have convinced the Prime Minister on the issue," he claimed..
