TDP trying to disrupt law and order ahead of local body polls, alleges Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the state ahead of the upcoming local body polls. "Efforts are being made to disrupt law and order situation by TDP in the upcoming local body elections," Satyanarayana said in a press conference.

He asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will sweep the local body polls. "YSRCP is going to the people with our welfare schemes. TDP has made losses of the backward class reservations in this election. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, has given more seats to the community," Satyanarayana said.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that YSRCP workers were attacking his party leaders and cadre and threatening the candidates of the opposition parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

