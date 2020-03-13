Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Tulsi, Netam file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:00 IST
C'garh: Tulsi, Netam file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

Congress nominees K T S Tulsi and Phulo Devi Netam on Friday filed their nomination papers for two Rajya Sabha seats from Chhattisgarh for the upcoming biennial elections. Tulsi and Netam filed their nominations in the Assembly complex in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC's Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia, state Congress president Mohan Markam and state ministers.

Netam (48), the state Congress women's wing president, is a prominent tribal leader from the Bastar region. She was the MLA from Keshkal (1998-2003) in the Bastar division and had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Kanker.

A noted Supreme Court lawyer, Tulsi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre. He was appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1990.

The nominations papers of both candidates will be scrutinised on March 16 and last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 18, an official said. Though the polling is scheduled for March 26, the two Congress candidates will be elected unopposed as no other party has fielded nominees.

The results will be formally announced on March 18 as no polling will be required, the official said. The opposition BJP did not field its candidate in view of its low strength in the Assembly, whose members vote in Rajya Sabha elections.

In the 90-member Assembly, the Congress has 69 MLAs, the BJP 14, while Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have five and two members, respectively. The Congress did not renominate its veteran leader Motilal Vora (92), who has been elected to the Upper House House four times.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, the term of two Vora (Congress) and Ranvijay Pratap Singh Judeo (BJP) - will expire early next month. The other three Rajya Sabha MPs from the state are Saroj Pandey and Ramvichar Netam of the BJP and Chhaya Verma of the Congress..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia closes schools for two weeks for coronavirus

Croatia will close schools and universities for two weeks starting from Monday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.The government will also allow postponements in tax payments, he said. Cro...

UK's Johnson to talk to world leaders on coronavirus response -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have conversations with other world leaders on Friday regarding the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said.He added that planning staff from the Ministry of Defence would he...

COVID-19: Indian Consulate in Milan reaches out to students stranded at airports

Indian Consulate in Milan has reached out to Indian students stranded at airports in Italy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Consulate tweeted, Consulate has contacted the students stranded at airports and provided them assistance, i...

CCI directs BCDA to be indulging into anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India CCI has passed an order finding Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association BCDA, its two District Committees i.e. Murshidabad District Committee and Burdwan District Committee and their office-bearers, to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020