C'garh: Tulsi, Netam file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

Congress nominees K T S Tulsi and Phulo Devi Netam on Friday filed their nomination papers for two Rajya Sabha seats from Chhattisgarh for the upcoming biennial elections. Tulsi and Netam filed their nominations in the Assembly complex in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC's Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia, state Congress president Mohan Markam and state ministers.

Netam (48), the state Congress women's wing president, is a prominent tribal leader from the Bastar region. She was the MLA from Keshkal (1998-2003) in the Bastar division and had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Kanker.

A noted Supreme Court lawyer, Tulsi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre. He was appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1990.

The nominations papers of both candidates will be scrutinised on March 16 and last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 18, an official said. Though the polling is scheduled for March 26, the two Congress candidates will be elected unopposed as no other party has fielded nominees.

The results will be formally announced on March 18 as no polling will be required, the official said. The opposition BJP did not field its candidate in view of its low strength in the Assembly, whose members vote in Rajya Sabha elections.

In the 90-member Assembly, the Congress has 69 MLAs, the BJP 14, while Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have five and two members, respectively. The Congress did not renominate its veteran leader Motilal Vora (92), who has been elected to the Upper House House four times.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, the term of two Vora (Congress) and Ranvijay Pratap Singh Judeo (BJP) - will expire early next month. The other three Rajya Sabha MPs from the state are Saroj Pandey and Ramvichar Netam of the BJP and Chhaya Verma of the Congress..

