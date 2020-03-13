PM Modi must issue statement on Mahadayi, mining: Goa Cong
Hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant metPrime Minister Narendra Modi, the state Congress on Friday said the latter should make a public statement on Mahadayi river dispute and mining issue. In a media statement, GPCC president Girish Chodankar said Modi must make a public statement on his assurance of protecting Goa's interest on Mahadayiand resumption of iron ore mining in Goa, as the Chief Minister has claimed.
Sawant's statement about his meeting with Modi was "another jumla"(rhetoric) to woo voters for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat elections, Chodankar alleged. "The Chief Minister has succumbed to the pressures of the BJP's central leaders to sell our lifeline Mahadayi river to Karnataka," he claimed..
