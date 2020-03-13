BJP member Dr Bhagwat Karad files nomination for RS polls from Maharashtra
BJP member Dr Bhagwat Karad on Friday filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha election here.
Earlier today, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being in Congress for almost two decades, had also filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)
