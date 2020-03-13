Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 BJD candidates set to be elected unopposed to RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:00 IST
4 BJD candidates set to be elected unopposed to RS

All the four BJD candidates were set to win the Rajya Sabha election unopposed as opposition BJP and Congress had not fielded any nominee for the March 26 polls in Odisha, and the nominations of four Independent candidates were expected to be rejected on technical grounds, officials said on Friday. Friday was the last date for filing of nominations for the biennial polls.

A total of eight persons, including four Independent candidates, had filed their nomination papers for four Rajya Sabha seats, Odisha Assembly secretary-cum-returning officer for the March 26 polls Dasarathi Satpathy told PTI. Sources, however, said none of the four Independent candidates -- Ganeswar Mishra, Mamata Samantaray, L P Singh and B Hembram -- had found 10 proposers, as required to make their nominations valid.

Their candidature will be rejected during the scrutiny of papers on March 16, they said. While the Congress could not field any candidate as it lacked at least 10 proposers to back its nominee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hesitated to contest the Rajya Sabha polls as it had only 23 members in the state Assembly, while a candidate required at least 29 first-preference votes to win the polls in Odisha.

While the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has 113 MLAs in the state, the BJP has 23, followed by nine of the Congress and one of the CPI(M). There is also an Independent legislator. Under such circumstances, BJD's Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta are all set to get elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

While Singh, an OBC, is a trade unionist, Khan, a party old-timer and close associate of late BJD founder Biju Patnaik, comes from the Muslim community. Kumar, who was an advisor to the Special Development Council, is a general category candidate and hails from Kalahandi district. Mahanta is a BJD women's wing member from Mayurbhanj district.

Four of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant on April 2, after the completion of tenure of BJD lawmakers Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Kumar Swain and Sarojini Hembram and Congress member Ranjib Biswal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Fewer poll workers, coronavirus, spark fears of election day woes in Ohio Democratic primary

Nearly a quarter of Ohios counties are deploying fewer poll workers for the states Democratic primary on Tuesday than they have in previous presidential election years, raising concerns from voting-rights advocates who say the reductions co...

SC limits its functioning, 6 benches to take up only urgent matters

The Supreme Court has decided to limit its functioning due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and hold hearing of only six out of 15 benches on Monday. The six benches will take up for hearing only urgent matters and no persons, except lawye...

Pakistan to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus

Pakistan will close its border with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said Friday. The move is the latest such action as countries around the world act swiftly to restrict travel i...

Democrats ready stimulus as Mnuchin says virus hit on US economy 'short-term'

President Donald Trump is very close to reaching a stimulus agreement with US lawmakers to fight the coronavirus outbreaks economic damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday, as Democrats prepared to pass their own proposal. Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020