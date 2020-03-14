Left Menu
May issue ordinance on the lines of Disha Act: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the government may issue an ordinance to introduce a legislation on the lines of the `Disha Act' of Andhra Pradesh to expedite the trial of crimes against women. He was responding to a discussion in the Legislative Council.

"The team constituted to look into the Disha Act has not yet completed its study, but we have to curtail the ongoing session (due to the coronavirus threat). If required, we will issue an ordinance on the lines of the Disha Act. "We want to provide stricter rules enabling the police to take action against perpetrators in cases of crimes against women," he added.

Earlier the government had said it would bring a legislation on the lines of the AP Act in the current session. PTI ND KRK KRK.

