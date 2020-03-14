Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Like the flu? Trump's coronavirus messaging confuses public, pandemic researchers say

The coronavirus is not as bad as the seasonal flu. President Donald Trump is not worried about having had a direct exposure to the virus. The United States is in far better shape than other countries. Those are some of the messages from Trump to the American public in recent days. Pelosi and Mnuchin continue talks on economic aid to offset coronavirus hit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Friday morning, Pelosi's spokesman said, as negotiations continued over an economic relief package to help offset economic shocks from the coronavirus. Pelosi and Mnuchin, who is handling negotiations for President Donald Trump's Republican administration, are seeking to come to an agreement on an aid package as the outbreak continues to grow in the United States. Trump declares coronavirus national emergency, says he will most likely be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus to free up $50 billion in federal aid and said he would "most likely" be tested for the virus himself soon after facing possible exposure. Trump made the announcement at a Rose Garden news conference as he battled to show Americans he is aggressively addressing the health crisis after facing criticism that he was slow to react and played down the threat until the number of cases rose. Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up

From Jersey City on the East Coast to Los Angeles on the West Coast, American shoppers picked grocery store shelves clean on products ranging from disinfectants to rice, causing retailers to race to restock their stores as the worsening coronavirus crisis stoked fears of shortages. As shoppers swarmed stores, President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon declared a national emergency aimed at slowing the spread of the novel virus, which has killed at least 47 people in the United States. Louisiana postpones presidential primaries over coronavirus

The state of Louisiana has postponed its Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said on Friday. The state, which had been scheduled to hold nominating contests on April 4, will push them back two months to June 20 "to best protect the health and safety of Louisiana voters and voting officials," Ardoin said at a news conference. CDC reports 1,678 coronavirus cases, death tally of 41

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,678 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 414 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 5 to 41. The agency said the cases had been reported by 46 states and the District of Columbia, up from its previous report of 42 states and the District of Columbia. Shaken but united, Americans pull together to battle coronavirus

When residents of Wilton, Connecticut, first learned one of their own had contracted coronavirus, they naturally worried about infections spreading across their quiet New England hometown. But they did more than worry; they also offered their help. Neighbors began dropping off groceries for the patient's wife and their four-month old twin boys. Some pitched in by delivering medication, while others sent flowers to cheer up the household. Walgreens to provide spaces for COVID-19 testing outside its stores

Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday it would dedicate temporary spaces in some locations such as parking lots outside its stores to test for the coronavirus. The locations where non-Walgreens health personnel will conduct the testing and timing will be announced at a later date, the company said. From $1 billion Musk trial to jury duty being put on hold, coronavirus hits U.S. courts

The coronavirus pandemic has begun to impact the U.S. court system, halting civil and criminal jury trials in high-profile venues such as Manhattan's federal court and delaying a $1 billion trial against Elon Musk that was slated to begin Monday. The postponements are raising questions about how courts will protect criminal defendants' rights to a speedy trial, clear a backlog of hundreds of thousands of asylum cases and resolve high-profile corporate disputes. Pressed by reporters, Trump says he will be tested for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reversed course and said he would get tested for the coronavirus, days after he stood next to a Brazilian official who tested positive for virus. Trump was photographed at his private Florida club standing next to Fabio Wajngarten, the press aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, when Brazilian officials visited on Saturday. Wajngarten later tested positive for the disease.

