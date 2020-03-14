Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong "Umbrella" movement leader freed from prison, says 'no regret'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 08:14 IST
Hong Kong "Umbrella" movement leader freed from prison, says 'no regret'

Hong Kong democracy activist Chan Kin-man walked free from prison on Saturday saying he had no regrets for his leading role in the 2014 "Umbrella" civil disobedience movement and that sacrifice was needed to achieve universal suffrage. "Life in prison was difficult, but I have no regret at all... as this is a necessary price to pay for fighting for democracy," Chan said, chanting "I want universal suffrage" with dozens of supporters.

"I think after the last few months, Hong Kong people understand more why we had to use civil disobedience to fight for freedom." A retired sociologist and one of the three leaders of the pro-democracy movement, Chan was found guilty last year of conspiracy to commit public nuisance for his role in planning and mobilising supporters during the 79-day protest that brought parts of the Chinese-ruled city to a standstill.

The Umbrella protests staged peaceful sit-ins, blocking major roads in the Asian financial hub, in a push for full democracy, although they failed to wrest concessions from Beijing. The Umbrella movement got its name because activists used umbrellas to shield themselves from tear gas and pepper spray.

The symbolic umbrella tactic re-emerged in 2019 during the sometimes violent anti-government protests triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial in Communist Party controlled courts. Many protesters last year said the 2014 movement prepared them for further fights for democracy.

Chan said he understood why the young protesters resorted to "intense actions" in the last few months because they felt the government was no long fair and just. Chan, 61, said he plans to visit the young protesters arrested during the recent unrest and share with them his experience in how to mentally deal with the charges they face.

Hong Kong returned to China from British rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula that guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland but many activists accuse Beijing of tightening its grip on the city and eroding those freedoms. Beijing denies meddling and blames the West for fomenting unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps opening ODI against Australia, team officials said. The right-armed quick w...

Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

The government has notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme as per which the moratorium on the troubled private sector lender will be lifted on March 18. Current administrator Prashant Kumar has been appointed managing director and CEO o...

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. People from small South Pacific isla...

Honduras registers third coronavirus case, president says

Honduran authorities have detected the Central American countrys third case of coronavirus infection, President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Friday.Speaking on local television, Hernandez said a 64-year-old man was the latest case. The ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020