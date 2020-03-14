Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea sets March 22 for controversial constitutional referendum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Conakry
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 08:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 08:52 IST
Guinea sets March 22 for controversial constitutional referendum

Guinea's President Alpha Conde has set March 22 for the constitutional referendum on his proposed reforms that opponents worry will allow him to bypass term limits and stay in power. The vote, originally set for March 1 but delayed over local and international concerns about its fairness, will take place at the same time as legislative elections, a presidential decree said on Friday.

The campaign will run until March 20 despite some restrictions put in place on rallies since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country. The West African country has seen huge opposition rallies over the proposal to change the constitution, which many fear will allow Conde, 82, to seek a third term in office this year.

Since the protests began in October at least 31 protesters and one gendarme have been killed, according to an AFP tally. International powers have voiced concern over the referendum, and a US official on Friday renewed a call for an investigation into the deaths since October.

"The United States remains concerned about the Government of Guinea's plans to hold legislative elections and a constitutional referendum," a State Department official said. "We continue to urge all parties to engage in nonviolent civil dialogue," he said.

The former French colony's constitution now mandates two five-year presidential terms. Under the new constitution, there would be two six-year terms. But critics say the new constitution would also reset the term counter to zero, allowing Conde to run again when his second term ends this year, a possibility the government has not denied..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps opening ODI against Australia, team officials said. The right-armed quick w...

Moratorium on Yes Bank to be lifted on March 18

The government has notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme as per which the moratorium on the troubled private sector lender will be lifted on March 18. Current administrator Prashant Kumar has been appointed managing director and CEO o...

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. People from small South Pacific isla...

Honduras registers third coronavirus case, president says

Honduran authorities have detected the Central American countrys third case of coronavirus infection, President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Friday.Speaking on local television, Hernandez said a 64-year-old man was the latest case. The ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020