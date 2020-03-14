Ahead of RS polls, Cong MLAs from Guj may be shifted to Jaipur: Sources
Several Congress MLAs from Gujarat might be shifted to Jaipur as the party feared cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, sources said on Saturday. "Several Congress MLAs from Gujarat would be shifted to Jaipur," a source in the grand old party said.
The Congress lawmakers from Gujarat were likely to arrive here on Saturday night, he added. Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are already staying in two resorts here amid a political crisis there.
Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on March 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Rajya Sabha
- Congress
- Jaipur
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Ranji SF: Gujarat take on Saurashtra in 'clash of equals'
SC grants anticipatory bail till March 6 to Congress leader Hardik Patel in 2015 case related to violence during Patidar stir in Gujarat.
SC seeks Gujarat govt's response on Cong leader Hardik Patel's plea seeking quashing of FIR against him over 2015 Patidar stir violence.
SC grants protection from arrest to Hardik Patel in Patidar stir case, raps Gujarat Police
Gujarat to have annual best MLA award soon: Assembly Speaker