Biden wins Florida, Illinois Democratic primaries
Former vice president Joe Biden has won the Florida and Illinois primaries, notching up big victories over Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, TV networks reported. Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in Florida, the largest state at stake on Tuesday, and was cruising to victory in Illinois, according to network projections.
The centrist Biden also tops the polls over the leftist Sanders in the other state voting on Tuesday -- Arizona. A win in Arizona, added to his Florida and Illinois victories, could give Biden an all-but insurmountable lead over Sanders in the race to decide who will top the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
