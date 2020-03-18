Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MP demands legislation for protection of journalists

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:29 IST
Cong MP demands legislation for protection of journalists

A Congress MP in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday made a demand for enacting a legislation for protection of journalists, claiming India has become one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist. M V Rajeev Gowda (Cong) raised the issue through a Zero Hour mention in the Upper House.

"There is an urgent need to enact a national legislation for protection of journalists. In the past several years India has become on of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist," he said. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pointed out that he should not make sweeping remarks and cautioned him.

"Let us not make such a sweeping remark. You (Gowda) are a well read person...some report, some international...Member saying it from Parliament that will be quoted outside also. I am only cautioning...," he said.

Gowda said last year, India ranked 13th in the global impunity index by the community to protect journalists which features countries with the worst record of punishing killers of journalists. The organisation Reporters without Borders has listed India at 140 out of 180 countries on its World Press Freedom Index, he said.

The Congress MP said a sub-committee of the Press Council of India prepared a detailed report on attacks faced by working journalists in 2015. "It found 80 journalists have been killed in India since 1990 and most of the cases are still pending in courts," he said.

The report, Gowda said, demanded that a separate law be enacted for safety of journalists across India along with other recommendations. This report was submitted to the then I&B Minister Arun Jaitley.

He said this report could be the basis for drafting the law. "We have also heard of tragic cases of murder of journalists. Along with that threats, intimidation and violence against journalists are also a major problem. How long we will let this happen," he asked.

In the absence of legal protection and mechanism to create safe mechanism for journalists and media persons, the public domain and discourse suffers the most, he noted. "Therefore, I urge the government to enact a legislation for protection of journalists and media, and ensure freedom of press stays alive," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi-Manjhi spat indicates fresh crisis in beleaguered

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar was on Wednesday left in throes of a fresh crisis with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi crossing swords and speaking of favours they owed to each other. The develop...

All shopping malls, gyms, spas and swimming pools to be shut in Bihar till March 31 in wake of coronavirus, say officials.

All shopping malls, gyms, spas and swimming pools to be shut in Bihar till March 31 in wake of coronavirus, say officials....

Coronavirus makes Taliban realise they need health workers alive not dead

Scared by the prospect of a coronavirus epidemic in parts of Afghanistan under their control, the Taliban have pledged their readiness to work with healthcare workers instead of killing them, as they have been accused of in the past.Back in...

Govt needs to infuse Rs 3K cr in Air India as sale to get delayed: CAPA

The governments plan to privatise flag carrier Air India will be further delayed and it will have to infuse up to Rs 3,000 crore to ensure continuity of operations till the sale process gets over, the Centre for Pacific Aviation CAPA said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020