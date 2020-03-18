Table Henderson Brooks and Bhagat report in Parliament: BJP MP

BJP MP Tapir Gao on Wednesday demanded that the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report should be tabled in Parliament and made public. The report by Lieutenant General Henderson Brooks and Brigadier General Premindra Singh Bhagat on the 1962 India- China war remains a classified document.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Gao said it has been 58 years since the 1962 India-China war but it has not been made public so far. It should be tabled in Parliament and made public, as it will help in learning lessons from the war, Gao said.

